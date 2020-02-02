Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

