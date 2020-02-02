Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE CXP opened at $21.10 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

