Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 921 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Cree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cree by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cree by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cree by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

CREE opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

