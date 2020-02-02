Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter.

AOR opened at $47.64 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

