Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

