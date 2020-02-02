Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

SMFG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,448. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

