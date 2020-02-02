Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

SMMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $306.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

