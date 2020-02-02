SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $227.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $239.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.