SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0039

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 92.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 171.6% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. SuperCoin has a market cap of $202,000.00 and approximately $2,456.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000341 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,176,207 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

