Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as high as $3.54. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 103,240 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 949,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Superior Industries International by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Superior Industries International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

