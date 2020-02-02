Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given Media Impact Score of 0.90

Press coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a coverage optimism score of 0.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,013. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.51. Switch has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 18,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $290,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,289,732 shares in the company, valued at $68,292,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,456 over the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

