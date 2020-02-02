Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.44 Million

Analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $354.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.40 million and the highest is $357.13 million. Synaptics reported sales of $425.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 527,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,920. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

In related news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,698,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 215,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $4,334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth $2,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

