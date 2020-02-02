Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $53.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $512,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $4,334,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $525,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.69. 527,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,920. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

