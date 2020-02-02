Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,025 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,146,000 after purchasing an additional 89,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 263.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,045,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,735,000 after purchasing an additional 203,690 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.