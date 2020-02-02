Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $867,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,778 shares of company stock worth $21,801,251. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.