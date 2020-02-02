Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Trading Down 7.3%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price was down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.13, approximately 2,083,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,375,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55.
Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)
Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.
