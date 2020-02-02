Taylor Wealth Management Partners Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 2.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $213.97. 3,919,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

