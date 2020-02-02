Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 3,605 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,205 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.19% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,514. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.