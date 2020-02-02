Taylor Wealth Management Partners Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 2.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.13% of MasTec worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 844.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,477 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.75. 873,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

