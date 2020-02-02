Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.68 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.10. 3,239,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$34.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.