Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.68 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.10. 3,239,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.47 and a 1-year high of C$34.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

