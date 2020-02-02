Tellor Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $59,843.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00031820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 895,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,711 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

