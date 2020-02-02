TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $49.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
TU stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 381,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TELUS by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TELUS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
