TENA Price Hits $0.0500 on Major Exchanges (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. TENA has a total market cap of $133,731.00 and $8,613.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. During the last week, TENA has traded up 100.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

