Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ TENX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.