Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ternium and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ternium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. Ternium has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ternium by 81.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 200,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 3,117.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 183,675 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 66.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ternium by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ternium by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 73,076 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

