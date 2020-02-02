TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut TESSCO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,218. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

