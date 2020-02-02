Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 1,800 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.23. 2,216,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.68. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

