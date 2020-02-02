The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

