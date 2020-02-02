Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $345.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $350.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

NYSE TMO opened at $313.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $240.59 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

