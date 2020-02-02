Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.49-13.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.61-27.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.92 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.49-13.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.20.

NYSE TMO opened at $313.19 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $240.59 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

