Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Receives $3.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.
NASDAQ TTS opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,816,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 3,148,356 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 984,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 212,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.