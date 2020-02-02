Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Receives $3.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TTS opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 20,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,295.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,816,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 3,148,356 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 984,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 212,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

