Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDN. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 689,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,438. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

