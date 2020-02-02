Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 6,018,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,254. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $201,360 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

