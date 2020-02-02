Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will post $224.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Timkensteel posted sales of $406.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Timkensteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Timkensteel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 303,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,333. Timkensteel has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $278.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

