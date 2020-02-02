Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 85,074 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,074 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Xerox worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xerox by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,098,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Xerox by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.