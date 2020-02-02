Todd Asset Management LLC Has $20.85 Million Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 862,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,483,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 949,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 377,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 491,064 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

MLCO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

