Todd Asset Management LLC Has $32.08 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lincoln National worth $32,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after buying an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,984. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

