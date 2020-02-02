Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $18.66 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 305,732 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,090,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,112,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

