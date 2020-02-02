Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.53. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.