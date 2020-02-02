Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.26 and a 200-day moving average of $278.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

