TOKPIE Trading Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $80,445.00 and $175.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,739,046 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

