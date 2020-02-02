TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TopBuild by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 830.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $49.56 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares in the company, valued at $346,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.