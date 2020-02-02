Towerview LLC Makes New Investment in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Macerich accounts for 0.2% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter worth $61,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,770,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after acquiring an additional 816,924 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,289,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,450,000 after acquiring an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 408,563 shares during the period.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. 2,934,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.