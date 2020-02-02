Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.84. 279,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,995. The stock has a market cap of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.76.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

