Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

