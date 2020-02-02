Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $3.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $6.10 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $1.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $6.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 million to $10.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 1,732.61%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBIO. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. 178,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,110. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

