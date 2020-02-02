TrezarCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,794.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $964,555.00 and approximately $3,794.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 92.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.01243799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047096 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00204808 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004039 BTC.

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 203,982,900 coins and its circulating supply is 191,982,900 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

