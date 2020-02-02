Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

TSC stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 163,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,718. The firm has a market cap of $673.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.