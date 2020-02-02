Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 226,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

SLY traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.61. 50,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,381. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

