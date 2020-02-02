Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,732,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

